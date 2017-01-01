Define Product Stories
Use Craft’s intuitive editor to define your features, epics and stories. Visual designs can easily be added and stories can be marked directly on them. Every element you define is dynamically connected to your roadmap and other elements of your product.“I love the product. It is everything that I am looking for. Before we had to use Google Sheet for planning product roadmap, Trello for tracking process, and Google Docs/Jira/Github for product documentation. Now, I have everything in one place with all the tools I need.”
Map User Experiences
Use Craft’s user story mapping capabilities to lay out the user journey. Develop the backbone, steps, and activities in a visual format. Prioritize what’s important now versus later, by splitting up activities into different releases.“All the tools I need are here; all in one place. I can work more efficiently, and so can my teams.”
Plan your Roadmap
Lay out the high level perspective of what will happen over time, by specifying major releases, milestone goals, and initiatives. The end result is a beautiful single roadmap that can be shared with interested stakeholders or amongst team members."Craft.io allows us to easily collaborate between our product team and the multiple stakeholders involved through 4 countries. We can discuss our ideas and plan our sprints and releases, with the assurance that anyone can easily see and understand what is going on.”
Prioritize Work
Specify what will get done in the short term by prioritizing different units of work – stories, requirements, improvements, bugs, and tasks. Work units can be prioritized by assigning different values and by dragging-and-dropping them in a list.“Craft is the single source of truth for our product team. In it, we centralize all questions for each third-party and client, and our full backlog. No more time wasted updating Google Spreadsheets and Jira, Craft takes care of it, and allows us to focus on our job, building the right product.”
Manage Workflows
Turn plans into action by assigning units of work to teams. Stories that require multiple teams can be assigned to different people or various teams, depending on what best suits your needs. Each team has their own custom workflow that defines their process.“Craft.io allows our product team to effectively and efficiently communicate the high level roadmap to our executives and engineers, and dive into the details when necessary. It allows the different teams in our company to have a single source of truth; giving confidence to all that they are always looking at the most updated information.”